Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $KREF

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,532 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.52% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 560,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 327,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 66,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 207.7% during the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 296,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $250,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 561,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,708. This represents a 6.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 229,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,237.40. The trade was a 4.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $431,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KREF stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 423.43 and a quick ratio of 423.43. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

