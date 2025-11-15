Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CRS

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $330.36 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $342.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.32.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,240,400. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,243.28. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 54.1% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.