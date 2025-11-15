Creative Planning Sells 461 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $130,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,911,000 after buying an additional 79,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $483.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.