Creative Planning Buys 245,879 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,879 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $85,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWR opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

