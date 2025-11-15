Cetera Investment Advisers Has $257.59 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,327 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $257,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

