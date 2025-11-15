Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. National Bankshares set a $92.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,878 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

