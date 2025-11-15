Cetera Investment Advisers Has $144.44 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.45% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $144,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028,341 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,986,000 after buying an additional 1,612,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after buying an additional 941,311 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 86,423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 591,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 591,138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

