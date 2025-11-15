Compass Financial Services Inc Has $5.91 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend ETF comprises about 2.9% of Compass Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DIVB opened at $52.03 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $957.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

