Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

