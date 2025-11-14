Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,937 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,535.18. The trade was a 25.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $811,816. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $34.75 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.97%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

