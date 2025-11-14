Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $297,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $194.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.81.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.