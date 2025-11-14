Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,281 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 711.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.82 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $635.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.