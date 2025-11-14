Clearstead Trust LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $453.97 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.86 and its 200 day moving average is $381.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of -183.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.17.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $635,130.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,403,347.90. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $4,034,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,568,138.45. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,430,694. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

