iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU Holdings Lifted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3,433.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,392 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

