CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,738.32 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,627.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,665.79.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

