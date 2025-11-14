Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $222,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 80.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $139.25 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.31.

ProShares Ultra QQQ shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

