Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 3,045 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 71,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 85.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 53,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939.42. The trade was a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,943.20. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $165.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.81.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

