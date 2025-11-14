Valvoline $VVV Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 919,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 67.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 50.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.83 on Friday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

