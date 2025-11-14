Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 9,042 LCI Industries $LCII

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after buying an additional 59,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after buying an additional 526,378 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,848,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $108.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.34. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.80.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

