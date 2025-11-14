Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 532,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Equitable by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equitable by 6.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQH. Wall Street Zen raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $332,642.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,051.02. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -39.13%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

