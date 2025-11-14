Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after acquiring an additional 535,597 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,501,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

