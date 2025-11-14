Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 367 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $250.48 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

