38,352 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Purchased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.