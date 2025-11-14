Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $55.59 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 975,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,580 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.9% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VEA opened at $61.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

