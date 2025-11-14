Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research set a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

