Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $22.44 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

