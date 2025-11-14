Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Boston Partners reduced its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,271 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,024,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 130,226 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,157 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,822.80. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $492.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

