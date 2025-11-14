Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 418,708 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,708 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $60,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

