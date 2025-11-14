Roth Capital Lowers Earnings Estimates for Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Fluence Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas set a $9.00 price target on Fluence Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

Shares of FLNC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,620,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.The company had revenue of $602.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

