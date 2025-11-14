Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IBKR FY2026 Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBKR. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.04. 2,084,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,487,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 231,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,670,141.52. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 301.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,131,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,410,000 after buying an additional 11,360,260 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159,175 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051,682 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

