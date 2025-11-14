FY2026 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Lifted by Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

OLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.11.

Shares of TSE OLA traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$19.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.80.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

