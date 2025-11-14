Head-To-Head Analysis: Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) & Its Competitors

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.69, indicating that its stock price is 669% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have a beta of -0.07, indicating that their average stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million 149.45 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $36.56 million -$16.53 million 92.40

Analyst Recommendations

Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 225 265 217 3 2.00

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 96.63%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -146.51% 2.69% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cantor Equity Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners competitors beat Cantor Equity Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

