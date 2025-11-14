Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,104 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,835 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,760 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,108,000 after purchasing an additional 324,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

