HC Wainwright Predicts United States Antimony FY2026 Earnings

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of United States Antimony in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United States Antimony’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAMY. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,987,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,922. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -191.90 and a beta of -0.10. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 45.32%.The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. United States Antimony has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 405.0% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United States Antimony

In other United States Antimony news, CEO Gary C. Evans bought 100,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,154.34. This represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Featured Articles

