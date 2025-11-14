Raymond James Financial Expects Lower Earnings for Capreit

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAR. Scotiabank cut Capreit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

