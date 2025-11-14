Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AAL Q2 Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the airline will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

AAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 11,341,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,855,625. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $153,660,000 after buying an additional 4,500,897 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 133,564 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,084 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 874.7% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 669,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 600,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

