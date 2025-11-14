Hydro One (TSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter.
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,965. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$42.52 and a 52 week high of C$53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.16. The stock has a market cap of C$32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31.
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.3331 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hydro One
About Hydro One
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Quietly Leveraging AI While Everyone Chases NVIDIA
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- LightPath Stock Eyes 50% Upside on Defense Demand Surge
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- CRWD Stock Hits Key Inflection Point Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.