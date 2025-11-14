Hydro One (TSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter.

Hydro One Price Performance

Hydro One stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,965. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$42.52 and a 52 week high of C$53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.16. The stock has a market cap of C$32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.3331 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Desjardins set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

About Hydro One

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

