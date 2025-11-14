SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Issues Earnings Results

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Zacks reports. SMC had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.83 billion.

SMC Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.64. 97,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,561. SMC has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Get SMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMC has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.