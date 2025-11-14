Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2025 – SCYNEXIS had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – SCYNEXIS had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – SCYNEXIS had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – SCYNEXIS was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – SCYNEXIS had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – SCYNEXIS had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.