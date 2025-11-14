New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Releases Earnings Results

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUAI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.19. 7,344,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880,130. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.19. New Era Energy & Digital has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $12.29.
Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico.
