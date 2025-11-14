Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 46087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $495.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley E. Hughes purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,255. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. CWM LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 17,191.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 25,254.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.