Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 4470797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.6550.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSNGY

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 76.7%

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.