DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.5750, with a volume of 834181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 65.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 182,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.