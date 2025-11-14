WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 623.01 and last traded at GBX 627.62, with a volume of 204225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 642.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,030 to GBX 726 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of WH Smith to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 to GBX 755 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of WH Smith to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 to GBX 700 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 998.20.

Get WH Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMWH

WH Smith Price Performance

About WH Smith

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 666.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 887.64. The company has a market cap of £780.17 million, a P/E ratio of 139.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.