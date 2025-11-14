Keysight Technologies’ (KEYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.18.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.27. 252,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

