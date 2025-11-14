Weyerhaeuser Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 1,496,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

