Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Boosted by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.62. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

