Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Now Covered by Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

AMRZ has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Amrize Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE AMRZ traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.50. Amrize has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 4,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.77 per share, with a total value of $207,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,930. This trade represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.64 per share, with a total value of $2,895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,505,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,223,200. The trade was a 3.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,500 shares of company stock worth $3,433,595.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amrize during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

