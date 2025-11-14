CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.5899 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.85.

CyberAgent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.