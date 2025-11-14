Piper Sandler Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $64.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. 395,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,948. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -122.07 and a beta of 0.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 56,596 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 89.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 355,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 167,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 126.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

